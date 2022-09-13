The ultimate munch off to take place this Saturday

Yvonne Ncube, Showbiz Correspondent

THE ultimate munch-off street food competition, which had been scheduled to take place at the Munch and Sip festival a fortnight ago, will be held this Saturday from 12 pm to 4 pm at Hillside Dams Conservancy.

Three chefs will compete and will be adjudicated by four judges, the winning chef will get a prize.

According to Munch and Sip’s official Facebook page, this will not be a festival, but rather a food competition where people can relax and dine while listening to music.

“On the 28th of August, we were not able to fulfil our promise to give you a more thrilling street food competition, so we want to fix that. Join us this weekend as we screen the competition at the Hillside Dams Conservancy tea room,” said Munch and Sip.

No tickets will be sold; however, a US$3 parking fee will apply.

Event founder Mandipa Masuku told Chronicle Showbiz that chefs will tickle the palates of those who will sample the food with a “secret ingredient.”

“We have three chefs that applied and our major sponsors’ Greens and Country Foods are going to be sponsoring the competition. We are trying to create a street food culture within Zimbabwe which is excitement surrounding food that can be easily made by Zimbabweans and that is easily palatable by Zimbabweans. Ideally, we want to achieve this by having our chefs test out different ingredients. They will have a secret ingredient that they will use and they will be judged accordingly,” she said.

