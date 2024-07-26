The Umguza greenbelt helps feed the nation

Raymond Jaravaza, [email protected]

MRS Nomsa Nyathi of Ward 9 in the Redwood area of Umguza District, Matabeleland North Province, never imagined that one day she and her fellow villagers would play a crucial role in bolstering Zimbabwe’s national food security.

They have become an integral part of the country’s agricultural success story through their dedicated efforts and collaboration within a local co-operative.

The co-operative, which brings together farmers from the local community, has transformed the agricultural landscape in Umguza District. Since farmers were introduced to wheat farming following the revitalisation of the Redwood Irrigation Scheme by the Government over the past two years, through the Agricultural Advisory and Rural Development Services, Mrs Nyathi and 23 other villagers have been planting an average of 18 hectares of winter wheat.

Today, the Redwood Irrigation Scheme, driven by the collective efforts of local farmers, has emerged as a beacon of agricultural success, contributing significantly to the national food basket.

This year, 17 hectares of winter wheat is thriving at the irrigation scheme with farmers expecting to harvest between 5 and 6 tonnes of wheat per hectare, thereby contributing to 600 000 tonnes that the Government is targeting from 121 769 hectares planted countrywide.

The money that the 24-member irrigation scheme members will earn from their winter crop this year will go a long way in feeding their families and paying school fees for their children and dependants, among other necessities.

Today, Mrs Nyathi owns four cattle that she bought using proceeds from the two winter wheat harvests since the crop was introduced at Redwood Irrigation Scheme by the Agricultural Rural Development Authority (Arda) in 2022.

“A few years ago, Government purchased a centre pivot irrigation system and we were encouraged to go into winter wheat farming, which we started two years ago as the Redwood Irrigation Scheme.

“This is our third year of planting winter wheat, a crop we all never imagined growing because we always assumed that it was the preserve of well-resourced farmers, but today here we are standing in the middle of a winter wheat field run by local villagers in Umguza,” said Mrs Nyathi.

The irrigation scheme membership comprises nine men and 15 women.

“When you empower women, the whole village benefits. Using the proceeds from the wheat harvests our children go to school, and we feed them and some of us were able to buy livestock,” said Mrs Nyathi.

Redwood Irrigation Scheme chairman Mr Nkosana Mpofu explained their operations and some of the challenges they face as farmers.

“We have two functional boreholes that feed water overnight into a small dam that we built. When it’s time to irrigate the wheat, water is drawn from the dam into the centre pivot irrigation system which is powered by electricity,” he said.

“We get a lot of assistance from the Agricultural Advisory and Rural Development Services who advise us on when to start planting our winter wheat, how often it should be watered, and any other technical assistance.”

Mr Mpofu said this year, they were advised by agricultural experts to finish planting by 30 May to avoid frost.

He said while plans are underway to increase the hectarage from 17 hectares to 30 hectares, water shortages were hampering those plans.

“If we could have at least four functional boreholes then it’s possible to increase the number of hectares for our winter wheat to 30 hectares because this crop needs a constant supply of irrigation water,” said Mr Mpofu.

Matabeleland North Province planted 1 913 hectares from the targeted 2 500 hectares, in six districts namely Binga, Bubi, Hwange, Nkayi, Lupane, and Umguza where winter wheat is planted with an expected combined harvest of 9 500 tonnes.

Agricultural Advisory and Rural Development Services’ acting provincial director for Matabeleland North, Mr Thulani Ndlovu said the province recorded an increase in area planted by 20 percent from last year’s 1 515 hectares.

“Farmers are advised to focus on good agronomic practices that include proper irrigation scheduling, top dressing fertiliser application, weed control, and pest management to ensure optimal yield.

“Resources have also been put in place to control quelea bird outbreak and any other pests utilising chemicals to minimise grain loss. Preparations should be put in place for timely harvesting and this involves inspection of equipment, grain storage facilities, and grain moisture levels before delivery,” said Mr Ndlovu.

The country had a target to put 120 000 hectares under wheat this year with a targeted harvest of 600 000 tonnes at an average yield of five tonnes per hectare. Since 2022, the country has been achieving record wheat production.

Experts encouraged farmers to plant between 1 and 31 May, to avoid frost and pests during critical growth stages.

For the Lowveld, the window period is from May 1 to 10, with that for the Middleveld spanning from the beginning of May to mid-May, while the whole of May is the ideal time for the Highveld.

Of the targeted 120 000ha countrywide, 34 000ha is in Mashonaland West, 28 000ha in Mashonaland Central, 21 000ha in Mashonaland East, 13 000ha in Manicaland, 12 000ha in Midlands, 5 500ha in Matabeleland South, 4 000ha in Masvingo and 2 500ha in Matabeleland North.

To meet projected winter wheat targets each year, the country must work on key enablers that are crucial for a successful season such as the availability of power, water, seed, fertiliser, fuel, equipment, and capital.