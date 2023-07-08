The unsung hero who shaped Trevor Noah’s comedy empire

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

STAND-UP comedy has always been a powerful force, offering a much-needed dose of comic relief to people around the world. At the forefront of this genre stands Trevor Noah, an award-winning South African comedian whose global influence is undeniable. While most people are familiar with the successful and established Trevor Noah, there is someone who knew him long before the fame, glitz and glamour took hold.

Enter Takunda Bimha, a Zimbabwean talent manager and lawyer based in South Africa, who managed Trevor Noah from 2006 to 2008. Bimha, the Chief Content Officer of the Matrix Group, founder of Podium Agency and the founding director of the Johannesburg International Comedy Festival, played a pivotal role in shaping Noah’s career.

In 2006, Bimha founded Podium, South Africa’s first black-owned and managed comedy agency, with a primary goal of not only managing acts but also generating comic brands. This visionary approach allowed comedians like Trevor Noah, Loyiso Gola, Kagiso Lediga, David Kibuuka, Eugene Khoza, Conrad Koch, Stuart Taylor, and Tall A$$ Mo to thrive under his guidance.

Bimha’s journey into the world of comedy management was unexpected. Like any other child, he attended school and gradually climbed his way up the ladder of success. He was fortunate enough to attend Falcon College, where he excelled in academics and played rugby. His achievements eventually led him to become the first black head boy, a prestigious position.

“People always saw me as someone with potential in life and I remember receiving a scholarship to study and play rugby in New Zealand. However, my parents wanted me to pursue my BCom degree first. Halfway through it, I realised that I was living out someone else’s dream.”

It was through producing the sketch comedy series, “Pure Monate Show,” that Bimha was introduced to the comedy circuit. His involvement would later prove instrumental in Trevor Noah’s journey. In David Paul Meyer’s award-winning documentary film “You Laugh but It’s True,” which chronicles Noah’s astonishing rise to fame in post-apartheid South Africa, Bimha voiced his early apprehension when Noah staged his first one-man performance, “The Daywalker,” in 2009.

“Ordinarily, I wouldn’t recommend a comedian to do a one-man show at this stage of his career. Normally, after a year or two of doing comedy, you might be funny, but are you strong enough as a comedian to let your opinions on the world be assessed and analysed?” Bimha pondered.

Bimha wasn’t alone in his doubts about Noah’s unconventional approach. Other comedians in Noah’s circle criticised him relentlessly. Mel Miller branded Noah as an arrogant person, stating, “Trevor Noah, a very talented guy, very arrogant. The arrogance that this man shows is ridiculous.” John Vlismas went even further, declaring, “Trevor Noah is not a comic as far as I’m concerned.”

Amid this scepticism, Noah silenced his detractors and gradually won over Bimha, who came to believe in Noah’s tenacity and his ability to achieve greatness.

“Trevor was right there in the trenches, performing at clubs where only five people would turn up because audiences didn’t yet understand or appreciate the art form of stand-up comedy,” Bimha recalled.

Bimha attributes Noah’s remarkable achievements over the years to his unique upbringing as the son of a mixed-race household — a black Xhosa mother and a white Swiss father.

“In many ways, one of the reasons he has been so successful is that he embodies multiple identities within himself. Trevor is white because half of his family is white, he is black because half of his family is black, but he’s also mixed race, transcending boundaries and embracing diversity,” Bimha explained.

This remarkable ability to connect with diverse audiences has been instrumental in Trevor Noah’s success in South Africa and beyond. Bimha emphasises, “In South Africa, it doesn’t matter which audience is in front of him; he can speak to them all. He embodies every one of them. For the first time, we had a comedian who could unify audiences.”

Bimha’s journey alongside Trevor Noah has taken him across the globe, allowing him to indulge in his passion for comedy show productions, attend comic festivals and become a well-kept secret of the industry. As the Chief Content Officer of the Matrix Group, Bimha continues to shape and nurture the talents of rising comedians, providing them with the opportunities and platforms they need to flourish.

Through his unwavering belief in Trevor Noah’s abilities and his visionary approach to comedy management, Takunda Bimha has played a crucial role in shaping the landscape of South African comedy. His dedication and perseverance have not only paved the way for Trevor Noah’s extraordinary success but have also fostered a thriving community of diverse comedic talents. – @MbuleloMpofu