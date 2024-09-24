The untimely death of Ishmael ‘Litshe’ Muvhingi: A colossal loss to the Bulawayo arts industry

Langalakhe Mabena

THE sudden death of seasoned all-rounder artiste, Ishmael ‘“Litshe” Muvhingi has left many creatives and his fans in shock, with those close to him describing his demise as untimely.

The Emakhandeni-bred performer, who was part of the globe-trotting ensemble Umkhathi Theatre Works, passed away on September 22, 2024 at the age of 46. The cause of his death remains unknown.

Matesu Dube, the founder of Umkhathi, confirmed Muvhingi’s death and expressed their disbelief, noting that he showed no signs of illness at the time of his passing.

“We are mourning the death of our fellow colleague and brother Ishmael Muvhingi. The cause of his death is not yet established. As Umkhathi, we lost a significant part of the group as he was one of the few senior members still part of the ensemble. It’s a shock and hard to come to terms with the fact that he is gone as he had no signs of illness.

He was very active and just last week, he was part of the team rehearsing for the upcoming Arts in Education Festival. His death is a big loss to the arts fraternity,” said Dube.

Arts doyen Raisedon Baya, who worked with the late creative on various productions like Ihlazo, Amacala, Mlamu Wami, and Usendo, described Muvhingi as a “cornerstone” of the Bulawayo Arts Industry.

“Ishmael was a goofy guy who served the local arts industry with dignity and his passing is untimely for all of us. I was with him this past weekend as we were working on a production together.

His mood was jovial and always energetic. Waking up to the sad news of his death shattered me because the last day I saw him (Sunday), he was healthy and in good spirits,” said Baya.

Baya also revealed that Bulawayo and the entire industry failed to honour Muvhingi for his contributions to showbiz while he was alive.

“Litshe was a very unique gem. This is a man who could sing, dance, be a lead actor and even a supporting thespian. I understand he has two if not three awards, but that was not enough.

As a city, we failed him big time because this guy was always there to provide entertainment to the people of Bulawayo, whether there was money or not. It’s sad that we will start talking good of him after his death, something we could have achieved by giving him his flowers when there was still time to smell them,” said Baya.

Fellow artiste Desire “Moyoxide” Moyo bade farewell to Litshe, describing him as a selfless performer who gave everything to the arts fraternity.

“We are deeply shocked and saddened by the untimely passing of our dear friend, son-in-law, colleague and a giant in the performing arts, Ishmael “Stone” “Litshe” Muvhingi. His talent, energy and larger-than-life presence touched so many lives, leaving an indelible mark on everyone he encountered. Stone’s passion for the arts was not just a profession, it was his life’s calling.

“His extroverted nature brought joy, creativity and light into every room he entered, making him a force to be reckoned with in the world of performing arts. His legacy will continue to inspire many. Our hearts go out to his family during this unimaginably difficult time. Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers.

May Stone’s soul rest in eternal peace and may his memory continue to shine brightly in our hearts,” said Moyoxide.

Poetess, Sthandazile Dube, also known as “Um’Africakazi”, said she cherished the time she spent with Litshe, both on stage and in person.

“I am deeply sad and heartbroken by the passing of Samanyanga. I have many stories to tell about him, especially about him being my on-screen husband in several productions, including radio plays, with the notable one being Ezako Mkhakha. Even on Amanxeba, we featured in the production as husband and wife – this shows how much I was attached to this guy.

“We have lost a selfless artiste who was very talented. He was one of the senior guys in Bulawayo in terms of arts and he groomed many young aspiring thespians and guided them accordingly. His work and contribution to the industry will forever be missed and celebrated,” said Um’Africakazi.

Muvhingi’s artistic journey began in 1994. A decade later, he embarked on his first international tour with Umkhathi, attending the Aberdeen International Youth Festival in Scotland. In 2006, he toured with Siyaya Arts, spending nine years with the group and performing across Europe and Asia.

In 2016, Muvhingi formed the group “A Band with No Name” and later pursued a solo career, releasing the album Mix Masala in 2022. He was a recipient of the National Arts Merit Awards and the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards. Mourners are gathered at 3011 Emakhandeni, near Mawunga shops.