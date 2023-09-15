The Unveiled drops single…moots idea to host concert, open academy

Mthabisi Tshuma,[email protected]

2021 Old Mutual Amazing Voices finalists The Unveiled have released a single track ahead of plans to host a concert in December and open a music academy.

The single titled Mourning to Dancing came through a collaboration with ManuChi a singer, songwriter and music producer.

The Unveiled spokesperson Ashley Mapfumo said as a group there are mooting plans to set up an academy to mould youngsters at a tender age.

“Our latest single is a celebratory song that talks about being moved from a place of darkness to light, from a place of difficulty to a place of abundance.

“We are in the process of starting The Unveiled Academy which will be aimed at empowering upcoming singers and instrumentalists. We are also working on our first album and concert to be held in December,” said Mapfumo.-@mthabisi_mthire

ENDS//