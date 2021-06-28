The Unveiled need your support to win Amazing Voices

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

The Unveiled, the remaining music group from Zimbabwe at the Old Mutual Amazing Voices competition is calling on Zimbabweans and the continent at large to vote for them in order to win the US$100 000 prize money.

The group made the top three last week and is now battling against South Africa’s Hush and Nigeria’s 121 Selah.

Speaking from Sun City, South Africa where the Pan-African singing competition is taking place, the group said their performance last night would determine their fate as it was the last one before the finale this Sunday.

After 11 weeks of trying to impress the show’s judges, voting lines have now been opened to the public to choose the ultimate winner.

In rallying people to vote for them, the group’s spokesperson, Ashley Mapfumo said: “Zimbabwe, Africa, and the world, we’re in this together. We’ve represented our nation and now it’s time for us to win it. We cannot do it on our own, but together, we can surely win this.

“This journey is not just about us, it’s about flying our Zimbabwean flag high, showcasing the artistry and talent Africa has. The time to claim #chinhuchedu has come. It’s time for you our family to crown us as winners.”

He said voting lines opened last night and will close on Thursday at midnight. Voting can be done on the website http://africamagic.dstv.com/show/amazing-voices/s2/vote.

“Voting steps are as follows, firstly open the link above in your browser and then create an account using your email, Facebook or phone number. Accept the terms and conditions then proceed to vote for The Unveiled/Zimbabwe. You can vote 100 times on your mobile phone and 200 times on your computer,” said Mapfumo.

The group has generally represented the country well, fighting their way into the finals by showing their singing prowess at the final stages of the competition. — @mthabisi_mthire .