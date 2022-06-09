The Unveiled outfit urges people to hold on

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

Old Mutual Amazing Voices 2021 finalists, The Unveiled have released a single titled Hold On whose message is that of encouraging hope and faith in a world filled with life-threatening situations.

The single is available on a number of online stores with the visuals of the track expected to be released in the coming days on their YouTube page.

The visuals were shot by AlMit Media in Mutorashanga, Bushman Rock, Avondale, and Helensvale while the song was co-produced by Joshua Mtima and Spirit Fingers.

The versatile group’s spokesperson, Ashley Mapfumo, said: “The song was inspired by the recent events in the Covid-19 era where people lost their loved ones, jobs and even marriages.

“It’s also inspired by Proverbs 3: 5 and 6 which encourages us to always put our trust and hope in God. So even outside of Covid-19, there’re a lot of things that can make us want to give up so we are just there to say #HoldOn.” – @mthabisi_mthire