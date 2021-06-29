The Unveiled raises bar with Sinach performance

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

What a performance! The Unveiled on Sunday showed their determination to win the Old Mutual Amazing Voices competition after they pulled off a showstopper performance and confirmed they are the chosen ones.

Their rendition of Nigerian singer, Sinach’s I know who I am/ We are a chosen generation was outstanding as they took ownership of the song and gave it elements of the Nigerian and Zimbabwean cultures. So good was their performance that judges told the group that Sinach would definitely be impressed by their rendition.

“I think Sinach would be super proud of you guys with what you’ve done to this song. I know this song so well and I’ve heard it so many times, but I’ve never heard it like this. I can’t wait for her to see this episode and what you’ve done to this song,” said judge Trigmatic.

Another judge, Ammara Brown said this was a great comeback by the group.

“I love a good comeback. Creativity — you made a Nigerian song Zimbabwean. I saw the traditional dances come up and it was like Africa came together. I’m so proud of you guys.”

For the first time in the history of the show, judge Fila Tuju who never has anything nice to say to the groups had positive feedback. On so many occasions, he told this group they would not win the competition, but after Sunday’s performance, he seemed to be taking back his words.

“I’m not happy because I hate to be proven wrong and you’ve proved me wrong. I never thought you guys would make it to this level and it’ll be a very bad night for me tonight.”

This was definitely a great song selection as the lyrics “We are a chosen generation, we’ve been called forth to show His excellence. Hey, all I require for life, God has given me and I know who I am,” really summed up the group’s journey on the show.

The Unveiled’s energy as they sang that part of the song was contagious as one could feel it while watching the performance. It was clear the group was proud to be the chosen one from Zimbabwe as they are the only remaining group in the competition.

This performance was a do or die for the group as voting lines opened immediately after the Sunday show. The winner from the three remaining groups, South Africa’s Hush, Nigeria’s 121 Selah and The Unveiled will be announced this Sunday.

Speaking from Sun City in South Africa, the group’s spokesperson, Ashley Mapfumo said their performance on Sunday was to prove that they have what it takes to win the competition.

“The song was chosen by our music team and the incorporation of other parts was a collective effort. Mary Anibal and Joshua Mtima however, played a major role.

“We feel proud and honoured to have had the privilege to perform such a powerful declaration because for us, it was not just a performance, but an affirmation that we’re here to win it,” said Mapfumo.

He said the ball is now in their fans’ court as they are supposed to rally behind them by voting in their numbers.

“Thank you so much to the fans supporting us. Please continue voting as we can do this and bring the gong to Zimbabwe. “The time to claim #chinhuchedu has come. It’s time for you, our family to crown us as winners,” said Mapfumo.

Voting lines opened on Sunday night and will close on Thursday at midnight.

“One can vote 100 times on the mobile phone and 200 times on the computer,” said Mapfumo. — @mthabisi_mthire.