The Unveiled ready for debut live DVD recording

MULTI-TALENTED gospel group, The Unveiled’s live DVD recording at 7 Arts Theatre in Avondale, Harare, on Saturday is expected to be a memorable event with a powerful performance by the group and their supporting acts.

Fans can look forward to a night of uplifting gospel music and an opportunity to connect with God in a deeper way. The group hopes that the live DVD recording will reach even more people globally and spread the message of Christ.

The group, which rose to fame after participating in the Old Mutual Amazing Voices singing competition, will be supported by a line-up of renowned artistes, who include Everton Mlalazi, Janet Manyowa, Tembalami, Ellard and Sharon.

Since its formation in 2021 to compete in the Old Mutual contest in South Africa, The Unveiled has had an impressive rise in the gospel music industry.

It’s now one of the most sought-after gospel groups and is being booked for performances beyond Zimbabwe’s borders.

Ashley Mapfumo, the group’s spokesperson, revealed that the decision to record a live DVD was spurred by the global impact of their singles, notably “Tungamira”, which has garnered over four million views on YouTube since its release just over a year ago.

“The live DVD was inspired by the impact the singles we released have made throughout the globe. Moreover, it’s always been our desire to record a live album one day. Our fans have been eagerly anticipating and pushing for it to happen,” Mapfumo said.

The event is themed “Next Level: Making Jesus Famous”. Its objective is to usher show goers into a new dimension of their Christian walk and to focus more on Christ.

“We want to point people more to Christ than anything,” said Mapfumo.

He explained that, selection of the supporting line-up was based on their relationship with the artistes and the musical harmony between their styles.

“The criteria for selecting the line-up was based first on our relationship with the artistes and second on how their music aligns with what we are capturing on the 11th.”

The Unveiled consists of 12 members; Tutsirai Maguranyanga, Orion Mtima, Adonai Chifura, Ashley Mapfumo, Joshua Mtima, Lawrence Chiweshe, Gift Kazingizi, Chloe Mandaza, Salem Mtima, Shanice Makweche, Fiwuka Bethuel and Tadiwanashe Nyamayaro — @mthabisi_mthire.