Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

The Victoria Falls Carnival is back with organisers moving it from December to April next year.

Last year it was cancelled due to Covid-19.

The organisers said the Victoria Falls Carnival will be held from April 29 to May 1, 2022.

“We are so excited to announce our new dates for Vic Falls Carnival: Friday 29 April – Sunday 01 May 2022! We are moving the dates out of New Years for various reasons, the primary reason being that we feel Vic Falls Carnival is Africa’s celebration of its diverse culture, food and arts, and as such deserves its own stand-alone date.

“We have chosen a weekend that has Monday 2nd May as a public holiday (Workers Day) so that we can all enjoy a long weekend filled with the best music, adventure and hospitality that Africa has to offer.

“This will be our tenth edition of Carnival and we will be pulling out all of the stops to make this the biggest and the best yet!”

The Vic Falls Carnival offers party goers a big explosion of fantastic artists both local and international. Africa’s biggest and most famous New Year’s Eve party was described as one that “will top your bucket list” by the Huffington Post.

