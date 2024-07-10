The Vine to celebrate 10th anniversary with star-studded concert

Tafadzwa Zimoyo, Harare Bureau

Like the plant that spreads and climbs with its tendrils, Zimbabwe’s classic gospel music outfit, The Vine, is spreading its influence. The gospel music realm has never been the same since The Vine entered the scene 10 years ago.

In the words of United States rapper DJ Khaled, “Another one”. These words resonate in the local gospel fraternity as The Vine announces the celebration of their 10th anniversary at the Rainbow Towers in Harare this weekend.

What makes the event special is the line-up of performers, coupled with the elaborate stage being set up at the giant auditorium. The Vine Choir is known for its stage perfection, which sets them apart in the arts industry.

After the group’s director and musician, Everton Mlalazi, posted pictures of the stage setup on social media, fans were thrilled. This is the second time the group has generated excitement not just with their performances but also with their creative stage work.

The event will feature American singers Jekalyn Carr and Vashawn Mitchell, as well as Annatoria from the United Kingdom. Additionally, local musicians and performers from South Africa and Germany will grace the stage.

According to Mlalazi, preparations are at an advanced stage, with some performers and service providers already starting their work.

“The event will also feature a magnificent ensemble, including a 100-piece orchestra from Johannesburg, a 30-piece brass section, a 30-member choir, and 30 children from the Adventist Pathfinders, all coming together to support The Vine Choir in this momentous celebration,” he said.

“As we embark on this extraordinary musical journey, meticulous planning and preparation are underway to ensure a flawless production. From intricately designed staging and captivating lighting to impeccable sound coordination and logistical orchestration, every detail is being meticulously crafted to bring this monumental event to life.”

Mlalazi said the concert promises to be one of the biggest productions ever hosted in Harare.

“The overwhelming response to this event was evident as tickets sold out within the first week of announcements on social media. In a gesture of generosity, this show is a free event, made possible through kind sponsorship. Attendees simply have to register on a platform to secure their place at this musical extravaganza.”

The show will be themed “Great is Thy Faithfulness.”

“We are celebrating a decade of melodious praise and worship with The Vine Choir as we mark our 10th anniversary in gospel ministry. We are excited to mark this significant milestone with a special concert that will also be recorded for a commemorative DVD,” said Mlalazi.

“Our theme reflects our deep gratitude for God’s unwavering faithfulness and guidance throughout our musical journey.”

He added that they wanted to express their appreciation for the blessings and opportunities that have brought them together.

Two years ago, the choral group hosted a live DVD recording dubbed “The Great Physician,” which featured South African musicians such as Soweto Gospel Choir, Mabongi Mabaso, and Mahalia Buchanan