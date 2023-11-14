Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

THE Zanu-PF Matabeleland South Veterans of the Liberation Struggle League has rolled out a data capturing exercise in the province to capture the needs of members and children of the veterans of the liberation struggle.

Teams have been deployed to all seven districts of the province to gather the information. Information that will be collected for veterans of the liberation struggle will be around agriculture, mining, health status, business enterprise and urban housing.

For children of the veterans of the liberation struggle, information that will be gathered will be on their educational qualifications and status of employment.

Speaking in an interview, Zanu-PF Matabeleland South War Veterans League Provincial secretary for information, Cde Misheck Hadebe said the exercise is a follow up to a call from the national leadership for the information to be gathered from all provinces and submitted at national level.

“We were called to a meeting last month as the leadership from various provinces and we were advised that we have to roll out a data capturing exercise for veterans of the liberation struggle and their children. As a province we held our meeting on Wednesday where we had the leadership from various districts.

“We gave them feedback and then we officially launched our data capturing process as a province. The process has now started in various districts. We will be working closely with the youths in this exercise to ensure that the information is captured accurately and that the process is done timeously,” he said.

Cde Hadebe said the data capturing exercise is a way of assessing and identifying the needs of the veterans of the liberation struggle and their children. He said this will be a starting point for Government as it seeks to improve the living conditions of veterans of the liberation struggle.

Under agriculture the process will capture the number of veterans of the liberation struggle who benefited from the land reform programme and those who did not and the amount of land owned by those who benefited. It will also capture the production capacity of those with land and how they need assistance.

Under mining, the process will capture individuals with and without claims as well as production capacity. It will also capture individuals who need claims and those who need capacitation.

“Under health we will capture ailments and chronic illness which members have and whether they have access to the necessary medication. We will also capture the medical needs which they have. We will also interrogate how these medical conditions have affected their day to day living.

“We will also capture the number of members who have businesses and those who don’t. We will also capture the status of these business. Those who would wish to start their businesses and those who need assistance will be noted. The data capturing process will also interrogate the issue of urban housing. We will list members that have houses or stands and those who don’t,” he said.

Cde Hadebe said the exercise will help to create a database which will be crucial in the empowerment of veterans of the liberation struggle. He said they have often tried to acquire assistance for members in various sectors but it has been difficult to sustain the argument without knowing the number of people that are in need.

“We are glad that Government is putting a lot of efforts towards improving the welfare of veterans of the liberation struggle. Some members sustained injuries during the liberation struggle which have left them disabled and some are chronically ill. The work which we did to ensure that the black people have control over their resources must be recognised. Our children also have to enjoy the fruits of the work of their parents,” he said.

Government under the Second Republic has been working on modalities to facilitate support to war collaborators which culminated in a vetting process.

The law recognises the four categories of the veterans of the liberation struggle as provided for by the Constitutions and they are; the war veterans, ex-political prisoners, detainees and restrictees, non combatant cadres and war collaborators.

The Zanu-PF constitution acknowledges the role which was played by those who fought in the liberation struggle. They have been identified as the backbone of the party.

Government created the Department of War Veterans under the Ministry of Defence and War Veterans Affairs to spearhead programmes that cater for the welfare of war veterans.

