The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission needs more resources to fight graft

Leonard Ncube, Online Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has said it needs more resources to effectively fight corruption which is bedeviling the country’s economy.

ZACC is established in terms of Section 254 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment Act (No. 20) Act, 2013.

It was established with a key mandate to combat corruption, theft, misappropriation, abuse of power and improper conduct in the public and private sectors.

ZACC operated through a multi-pronged approach of prevention, public education and investigations.

Speaking in Victoria Falls recently, ZACC deputy chairperson Commissioner Kuziwa Murapa said the commission is working at 50 percent of its capacity.

The commission has however remained positive that it will help the country nip the scourge in the bud.

“We continuously build capacity of ZACC and we haven’t come to that point we really want to be. At the moment we are running at around 50 percent because our establishment as approved by the Treasury is close to about 350 and we are not anywhere near that. We are still recruiting and as you are aware that resources are never enough,” he said.

“We want more resources as we continue to fight against corruption but for now we are very grateful to the political powers who have given us all that we need to sustain and to run the race so far in combating corruption.”

ZACC is also partnering with other organisations including learning institutions to fight corruption.

The anti-corruption agency is working with the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority to investigate cases where civil servants have abused a duty free facility extended by the Government to them to import cars.

Commissioner Murapa there are close to 19 000 and 2 000 of them are certain while some have gone to court.

“Government gave civil servants the right to import cars duty free and that programme has been abused by certain civil servants. We got information to that effect that there has been some infringement and we are investigating those.

“In total 19 000 permits were given to import those cars not all of them have been infringed on but some have and we are working on those that have been infringed. So it is a programme that is jointly collaborated with Zimra and a number of people have actually appeared in court and more are still coming as we complete the dockets,” he said.

ZACC has recovered close to US$200 million worth of stolen property and assets as it targets to reach US$1 billion.