The Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU) announces the Sables squad

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU) has announced the Sables squad that will do duty next month in a quadrangular Test series in Stellenbosch, South Africa.

The tournament will be held at the Stellenbosch Academy of Sports from November 12-21.

The World Rugby-run tournament is aimed at providing suitable high-performance competition in November for the highest ranked African sides, excluding South Africa, plus an invitational side from Brazil.

Namibia is the highest ranked side at number 25, with Zimbabwe ranked 34th and Kenya 35th. Brazil is ranked 26th in the world.

The Sables will use the tournament as part of preparations for their 2023 World Cup qualifying journey.

Meanwhile, the Sables will join seven other African countries in the continental qualifiers for the 2023 Rugby World Cup, which will be staged as a knockout tournament in France in July next year.

The French are also hosts of the 2023 World Cup.

Squad

FORWARDS.

Tyron Fagan, Dean Makoni, Royal Mwale, George Saungweme, Tapiwa Tsomondo, Cleopas Kundiona, Sean Beevor, Biselele Tshamala, Godfrey Muzanargwo, Aiden Burnett, Tonderai Chiwambutsa, Charles Gamhiwa, Lawrence Cleminson, Godwin Mangenje, Victor Mapunga.

BACKS:

Hilton Mudariki, Dudlee White – Sharpley, Keith Chiwara, Boyd Rouse, Takudzwa Chieza, Darrel Makwasha, Takudzwa Kumadiro, Riaan O’Neill, Brandon Mudzekenyedzi, Shingirai Katsvere, Martin Mangongo, Tapiwa Mafura [email protected]