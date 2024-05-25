The Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU) elective AGM results.
President
1. Aaron Jani, then was the ZRU President: 6 votes
2. Losson Mtongwiza, then was the ZRU Vice President (North): 7 votes
3. Gerald Sibanda: 3 votes
4. Gilbert Nyamutsamba: 1 vote
——-
Total: 14 votes
Vice President (North)
1. Joseph Kawodza: 5 votes
2. Abigail Mnikwa: 3 votes
3. Dr. Tapfuma Parirenyatwa: 9 votes
———-
Total: 17 votes
Vice President (South)
1. Martin Shone: 2 votes
2. Shasha Gomez: 6 votes
3. Gilbert Nyamutsamba: 1 vote
4. Thembelani Ncube: 8 votes
———
Total: 17 votes
