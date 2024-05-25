  • Today Sat, 25 May 2024

The Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU) elective AGM results.

President

1.       Aaron Jani, then was the ZRU President: 6 votes

2.       Losson Mtongwiza, then was the ZRU Vice President (North): 7 votes

3.        Gerald Sibanda: 3 votes

4.        Gilbert Nyamutsamba: 1 vote

Total: 14 votes

Vice President (North)

1.        Joseph Kawodza: 5 votes

2.        Abigail Mnikwa: 3 votes

3.        Dr. Tapfuma Parirenyatwa: 9 votes

Total: 17 votes

Vice President (South)

1.       Martin Shone: 2 votes

2.       Shasha Gomez: 6 votes

3.       Gilbert Nyamutsamba: 1 vote

4.       Thembelani Ncube: 8 votes

Total: 17 votes

 

