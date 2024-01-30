The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority organises a trip in promotion of sports tourism and the girl child

Kudzai Gaveni,Online Writer

The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) organised a trip to Kuimbashiri, a bird sanctuary at Lake Chivero in promotion of sports tourism and the girl child.

In a statement the ZTA said the trip was organised over the weekend for media personnel and the Lady Chevrons.

The women’s cricket team aimed to showcase the potential of sports tourism in Zimbabwe.

