“The Zimbabwe Warriors are too predictable and I want to change that” – new coach Michael Nees says

Bongani Ndlovu, [email protected]

NEWLY appointed Zimbabwe Warriors national team coach says the team is too predictable and he wants to change that adding he is confident that he will lead them to World Cup and AFCON qualification.

Nees was announced as the new Warriors coach by ZIFA on Tuesday morning and his immediate mandate is to qualify for the AFCON 2025 and World Cup 2026.

In a statement by ZIFA, Nees said would guide the national team with dedication and professionalism.

He said the key for them to qualify for both tournaments was for the Warriors to avoid being too predictable when playing.

“I am a modern and innovative coach who is driven by international challenges and who can think outside the box to gain a competitive advantage. Without a doubt, the Warriors always have great players and massive team potential, but they need to avoid being too predictable to qualify for the FIFA World Cup and the African Cup of Nations,” said Nees.

“I am confident in achieving these goals because I have the expertise to professionally enhance all major factors of performance and to make a difference within a short period. I will guide the national team with dedication and professionalism, and work to achieve a winning Zimbabwe that can make the nation proud.”