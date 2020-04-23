The ZITF shutdown show that never was

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

It was supposed to be the biggest show in Bulawayo for the first quarter of the year and it likely would have attracted thousands of people.

But due to the Covid-19 pandemic, people missed out on performances from South Africa’s Master KG, Winky D, Mambo Dhuterere, Jah Prayzah, Mzoe 7 and Asaph who were supposed to blaze the stage at Queens Sports Club this Saturday for what would have been the ZITF Shutdown show.

The ZITF shutdown show had, over the past few years, become one of Bulawayo’s biggest events but, because of Covid-19, this dream line-up for revellers and equally the show promoters – DTL Records, remains a dream.

A ban of events by Government and the 21-day lockdown (now extended by 14 days) to try and contain the pandemic curtailed plans by event organisers.

DTL Records head, Dee Nosh, releasing names of artistes who were supposed to grace the ZITF shutdown show this week, said although it was going to be a massive gig, saving lives was more important.

“We can entertain thousands and make the money later by staging other shows. We can’t ignore the importance of life,” said Dee Nosh.

He however said all hope was not lost as the show will go on once the pandemic has been contained and restrictions lifted.

Undeniably, this was a great line-up because the headline act, Master KG had a runaway hit song Jerusalema which took over December festivities like a hailstorm, snatching the Amapiano craze from its grasp to give the Southern region of Africa a blockbuster.

Having Winky D on any line-up is always a good idea as he never disappoints, well unless if your sound is below standard. Despite the dancehall’s messiah top notch performances, it was going to be the first time that people in Bulawayo would have watched him perform live his Njema album that he launched earlier this year.

The same with Jah Prayzah who at this stage, would have launched his album if it were not for the pandemic which stalled the album launch earlier this month.

New entry, Mambo Dhuterere of the Mweya Ndisesekedze fame touched people’s hearts with his music last year so much that he scooped awards at the Zimbabwe Music Awards and National Arts Merit Awards. So performing at the shutdown gig would have been a good opportunity for those in Bulawayo to watch the singer live in action.

Bulawayo’s finest, Asaph, who is riding on the crest of having his song Like So, top the charts on national radio would have come high off sharing the stage with Burna Boy in Harare.

In all this, one could picture scenes of revellers drinking themselves to a stupor, dancing and gyrating as if there is no tomorrow. This is now just a figment of imagination, a dream that will likely never come true anytime soon.