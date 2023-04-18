Theater play set for Independence celebration

Millicent Andile Dube, [email protected]

IN commemoration of Independence Day the langelihle Arts have staged a theater play for all the people in Bulawayo to come and enjoy.

The theater play has been titled ‘In-dependence’ and it is set to start at 1645pm at the Zimbabwe Academy of Music.

Khally Sibanda the producer said this is their way to celebrate Zimbabwe’s 43 years of freedom by using one of the skills that have been listed to be an act of freedom which is acting.

“The is a big celebration and we saw fit to also give the people of Bulawayo a play that they celebrate the day whilst watching and also learn from the teachings that we will portray. This is our voice of freedom and we express ourselves better on the stage,” she said.

The theater play shows Yeukai, a teenage girl who comes back to consciousness at a drug rehabilitation hospital. She begins to gather broken memories from her past life that brought her to rehabilitation. The picture becomes clear as she discovers the cause of her behavior and struggles to be free and independent from the life of drugs, sex and gang violence that have made her into the monster that she is. Society is skeptical on accepting her new found independence and accepting her back. [email protected]