Theatre is no longer appreciated in Zim: Cont

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

ON Sunday, Zimbabwe joined the rest of the world in celebrating World Theatre Day (WTD) which is commemorated on March 27 throughout the world.

This day is celebrated to promote awareness regarding the significance of theatrical arts and how they have played an essential role in the area of fun. Also, the day is observed to promote the positivity that theatre has brought in the lives of people.

This year’s theme for World Theatre Day was “Theatre and a Culture of Peace”.

Local creatives joined the rest of the world in observing WTD with renowned playwright, Amakhosi Theatre founder and Prince Claus award-winner Cont Mhlanga saying sadly, theatre is no longer appreciated in the country.

“The only challenge, in my view, is that we no longer have people who love doing theatre in the country. A person who loves making theatre will do a great piece from anywhere,” said Mhlanga.

He said he worked with wonderful theatre-makers at Khami Prison and even in a little space in prison, they made wonderful theatre with no props.

“Why? Because they loved making theatre,” Mhlanga said.

To commemorate the say, Mhlanga said he was part of the online conversations presented by MatNorth Creative network on the day.

“As Amakhosi Theatre, we celebrated in the UK with the translation of the play Nansi Le Ndoda from Ndebele to English. It will be produced in the UK this year at the Royal Court Theatre of London,” said Mhlanga.

Poet, Albert Nyathi said he spent the day reading theatrical work.

“I’m fascinated by Irish born Samuel Beckett and so I spent the day reading about him and his works. Becket was a prolific playwright, poet, novelist, theatre director and short story writer. In 1969 he was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature. He is considered to be one of the greatest playwrights of all time. I actually equate him to William Shakespeare,” he said.

Theatre has, for years formed part of our social fabric and many theatrical works have been showcased at the Bulawayo Theatre and some of the theatrical houses in Bulawayo include Umkhathi Theatre Works and Amakhosi Theatre just to name a few. – @eMKlass_49