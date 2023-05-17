Theatre workshop for Mat South learners to be held in Gwanda

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

OVER 100 students drawn from secondary schools and tertiary institutions around Matabeleland South province are expected to take part in a theatrical workshop that is aimed at moulding their talents.

The event is set to be held on May 22 at St Christopher’s Primary School Charles Klein Hall in Gwanda town.

Organisers, Gwanda-based arts organisation T.I.M.E project director Adrian “Drivo” Musa said the event is part of a raft of activities they have set in celebration of Culture Month.

“As we celebrate Culture Month, we have decided to fuse a number of theatre activities for the day-long programme. We’ll have a practical theatre skills training workshop facilitated by Zimbabwe Theatre Academy, which happens to be one of our strategic partners.

“The workshop is targeting learners drawn from Matabeleland South secondary schools and tertiary institutions with an expected number of about 100 learners attending the workshop,” he said.

Drivo said they will have theatre performances in the afternoon with the main attraction being the Iyasa (Zimbabwe)/Theatre Strahl (Berlin Germany) collaboration theatre production titled “How is the Weather?”.

“We’re very grateful for the smart partnership created by T.I.M.E. Project and Iyasa as we anticipate more programmes and exciting initiatives to come.

“We’re urging all theatre enthusiasts, fans and followers to come in their numbers as we celebrate Culture Month the theatre way,” said Drivo. – @mthabisi_mthire