Theatrical royalty: Meet Bruce Mutero

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

LOVERS of Baba Harare’s music must have probably seen Bruce Mutero featuring on the video, “Prove them wrong” and proving critics wrong has been the thespian’s destiny over the years.

He recently came agonisingly short of being crowned the 2023 Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA) Outstanding Theatre Actor for his role in the nascent “Simunye” play by Indlovu Theatre in Victoria Falls. Arguably the country’s most sought-after theatrical production, “Simunye” has given Mutero the much-needed exposure to thrive in a sector rife with talent.

Hailing from the Iminyela suburb in Bulawayo, the 26-year-old Mutero has always had his eyes on the prize, to amass international attention and become a “Hollywood star”.

“For me, the dream has always been to be a Hollywood star as I believe in my acting skills. I’m a performer, aspiring writer and director of plays,” he said.

At the BAAs, Mutero drew battle lines with veteran actor Zenzo Nyathi, a feat he describes as an “honour”.

“Zenzo Nyathi is a senior actor and we all know that. So having him taking the gong was an obvious thing. He was once my director and getting to be nominated with him in the same category just made me feel special and honoured.

“It was my first BAA nomination and it felt special as someone would finally appreciate the work that I’ve put in over the years. Being recognised has been an uphill task and getting that nomination was truly special for me,” he said.

Appearing on Baba Harare’s “Prove them wrong” visuals, Mutero said was a special moment. He went on to describe Baba Harare as a “down-to-earth individual”. Besides Baba Harare’s music video, Mutero has also appeared on local hip-hop singer Scarrah’s “Impilo” video. – @MbuleloMpofu