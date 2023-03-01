Thee sports queen celebrates her daughter’s birthday in style

Lizzy Nekhoma,Chronicle Online Reporter

IN an African setup, it is usually seen as a waste of money to spend a fortune on a few hours event, but meet Sibonginkosi Moyo, a woman challenging societal conventions to please her daughter, Lwandle Natalia after a successful Adenotonsillectomy surgery.

An adenotonsillectomy is an operation to remove both the adenoids and tonsils.

The Lupane State University netballer who also turns out for Glenkara Divas told Chronicle that her six-year-old daughter’s happiness is priceless.

“Lwandle is so special to me. She successfully had her Adenotonsillectomy surgery in November last year. I had to celebrate her life as she is my only child and I wanted to remind her how special she is in my life.

“I want her to enjoy her childhood and get things that I never got when I was growing up. I understand there is so much pressure on parents to spend lots of money on birthdays just for social media but my daughter’s party had a meaning as I had to celebrate her survival when she went under the knife. It’s not easy to get into an operating theatre and make it out alive. I thank God for her,” she said.