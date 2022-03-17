TheFlowFest to give Hip-hop enthusiasts a platform to network

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

AFTER collaborating with up-and-coming Afro-soul singer Blue Rose, rapper Luminous is excited to be the first rapper announced to feature in the upcoming TheFlowFest event to be held at Club Hashtag in Bulawayo on March 26.

The Ungay’vusa singer said his inclusion puts him in the history books.

“It’s exciting to be part of something this great since I believed in the vision of Hip Hop Capital from day one. It gives a sense of unity within the Bulawayo hip hop industry and it’s more like Marvel’s Avengers assembling for a common cause.

“It means that we’re part of the city’s cultural and entertainment history since Hip-hop is one of the most-listened-to genres in Bulawayo. My name will be in the history books since this is the first edition of TheFlowFest,” he said.

One of the organisers of the festival, award-winning hip hop radio presenter, Thorne Laroq said the event will bridge the gap between consumers of Hip-hop on digital platforms and meeting local artistes in live events.

“There was a strong culture of constant Hip-hop activities in the city of Kings before Covid-19. Nowadays everything is happening on the internet and WhatsApp groups where almost everything is staged. While the internet is an important and necessary evil, there really isn’t much of a lifestyle attached to the culture where listeners of the genre are concerned. Artistes are forever trying to replicate what they see on the internet forgetting that the world is waiting to hear the Zimbabwean story through this urban music that we do so well.

“After an outcry by Hip-hop activists, fans and artistes alike to bring back such gatherings which are the backbone of Hip-hop movements in the world, Hip-hop capital is launching the FlowFest. A monthly Hip-hop event that seeks to provide artistes and enthusiasts a platform to network and enjoy the city’s rich culture on a more constant and comfortable basis.

“Hip-hop acts find themselves constantly begging to fit in and be accommodated which is frustrating, seeing as the genre is appreciated with respect everywhere else in the world,” said Thorne Laroq.

Expected to appear on the inaugural event are rappers Luminous, CTL, The Original Gang, DJ Mark V, Fab G, Indigo Saint, Ganyaz and Rockie DoUb.

Thorne Laroq also said the event would help rappers network.

“The event will be highlighted by the traditional elements of breakdance, deejaying and emceeing. However, the organisers plan to keep performances on a minimal level as this is more a lifestyle event than a concert. Networking is key in the growth of the movement hence the launching of the FlowFest.

“Now, it’s time to take it to the streets and have a solid regular session of local urban music. It’s time to officially celebrate local Hip-hop where it started in the 90s with Otis Fraser and The Black Boys. It’s time to attach a lifestyle to the music and give it a face. TheFlowFest is a celebration, not a concert,” he said.

Thorne Laroq said that HipHopCapita, a movement created last year will be dropping its first compilation in the following days to come.

According to him, the compilations will be dropped in volumes encompassing everything hip hop from Bulawayo and local rappers in South Africa will also be gathering to do a Hip Hop Capital #FlowFest South African Edition round about the same time the inaugural event is held in Bulawayo. – @eMKlass_49