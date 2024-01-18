Thekwane High School to host public lecture to honor former Minister Lutho Tapela

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

RENOWNED academic in the field of development studies, Dr Myengwa Joshua Madida Nyoni, would deliver a public lecture on Friday in honour of the late educationist and former Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Lutho Tapela.

Tapela, who was also a former Senator for Bulilima-Mangwe, died in 2018.

The lecture will be held at Thekwane High School in Plumtree, which coincides with the institution’s centenary celebrations, where the late Tapela did his education.

In a statement, the Tapela Foundation said they were delighted to announce the forthcoming 2024 Annual Lutho Tapela Memorial Lecture describing the event as a captivating moment that would be enlightening and thought-provoking.

“Taking place on the 19th of January 2024, this year’s lecture will be delivered by the esteemed Dr Myengwa Joshua Madida Nyoni, a renowned academic in the field of development studies,” read the statement.

Among other accomplishments, Dr Nyoni is a holder of a Bachelor of Arts (Honors) in Development Studies, an MSc in Agricultural Economics, and a PhD in Development Studies.

“Dr Nyoni brings a wealth of knowledge to his research work focused on land, water, climate, and agriculture development. His expertise in these areas is unmatched, making him a remarkable guest speaker for our event,” read the statement.

The event builds upon the foundation laid by previous lectures, such as the last inspiring lecture by Professor Tawana Kupe on technology and development.

“This year’s lecture will delve into the crucial issue of climate change and the green revolution. Dr Nyoni’s insights and perspectives will undoubtedly shed light on this pressing global challenge, offering us valuable guidance and inspiration for a sustainable future,” read the statement.

Apart from the lecture by Dr Nyoni, the event will be a double celebration where Thekwane High School will celebrate 100 years of existence.

“In a wonderful convergence of events, this year also marks the centenary celebration of Thekwane High School, as well as honouring the legacies of Senator Lutho Tapela and Dr Nyoni’s Alma mater.

“To kick-start the festivities, we have partnered with Thekwane Alumni Association for the memorial lecture, allowing us to engage in a meaningful dialogue about the rich history of Thekwane High School and the life of Honourable Senator Lutho Tapela,” read the statement.

“In this endeavour, we are incredibly grateful for the support of our strategic partner, McAddington Agriculture. Their operations at Thekwane Mission Farm have been instrumental in shaping sustainable agriculture practices, and their collaboration with us further underscores the significance of this event.”

The late Lutho Addington Tapela was born at Nyele in Bulilima-Mangwe District, Matabeleland South in a family of 13 children, 10 sons and three daughters.

He attended Nyele Primary School for his Sub A to Standard 1. Then went to Tjehanga Primary School for Standards 2 to 4 before proceeding to Mzinyathini Mission for Standards 5 and 6. That marked the end of his primary education. He then attended Thekwane to do RJC before proceeding to Waddilove for his Primary Teachers’ Higher Certificate PTH.

This enabled him to teach up to Standard 6 at primary schools. Tapela who started teaching in January 1964, taught at several schools in the Bulilima-Mangwe District before proceeding to Vungu Primary School.

It was whilst at Vungu that he met a pretty girl, Violet Ollinah Maphosa who became his wife in December 1967. Violet was married to Tapela for 50 years.

After a stint in the Midlands, Tapela went back to teach in his home district of Bulilima-Mangwe and again taught at several primary schools. From 1977 to 1978, he was promoted to head Patse Primary School.

In 1979, when the liberation war intensified, he moved to Bumburwi Primary School, in Gweru as an ordinary teacher.

During all these years in the primary school system, Tapela was burning the midnight oil. He read for his ‘O’ Level and ‘A’ Levels and made it to the University of Zimbabwe to pursue a Bachelor’s Degree in History and Ndebele in 1980 and finished in 1983.

In January 1984 he started on a new journey – that of becoming a secondary school teacher. Accordingly, he was posted to Mzilikazi High School to teach ‘A ‘Level History and remained there until December 1986.

While at Mzilikazi High School, he was also the school’s choir master. During the school’s Speech and Prize Giving Day in 1985 he conducted the choir in singing Amazwe Akude, and it was superb.

In 1987, Tapela was promoted to the post of Education Officer in the Lupane District. Having taught for years in different schools including being the head for Thekwane High and later becoming the district education officer for Bulilima Mangwe until his retirement from education in 2005.

He later joined politics and became a senator in 2008 before being to the post of Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education until 2013.

Tapela was laid to rest at Nyele Village, the resting place of his parents on 22 January 2018.