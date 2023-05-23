Themba Gorimbo auctions victory kit for water

Ricky Zililo, [email protected]

FRESH from winning his first Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) match in the United States of America, Zimbabwe’s mixed martial arts athlete Themba Gorimbo is auctioning his victory fight equipment to raise funds to provide water in his rural Bikita.

Gorimbo beat Japanese’s Takashi Sato at the UFC Apex, Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday through a unanimous judges’ decision. The three judges had identical cores of 30-27.

Following his losing debut at the UFC in Las Vegas, Navada in February where he registered a second-round defeat against America’s Ashton Fletcher, Gorimbo bounced back strongly and now wants to cash in his items for a worthy cause.

The 32-year-old reigning Sportsperson of the Year wants to raise US$3 200 which will be used to drill a community borehole and install a solar system as well as a 5 000-litre tank.

The items that Gorimbo is auctioning are his fight pants as well as gloves.

“Auction time – so I’ve always wanted to do this and forgot to do this yesterday at a press conference. I want to auction my fight kit from yesterday’s fight and put the money towards building a water pump back home in my village in Zimbabwe.

“The money I need to get is $3200 and would be great if I can get this done for my people. This can help them get clean water for household purposes, gardening and more. Please help me help them,” wrote Gorimbo on his social media platforms.

Gorimbo, the second Zimbabwean to sign for the lucrative UFC after New Zealand-based Mike “Blood Diamond” Mathetha handed Sato his fifth UFC defeat to bounce back to winning ways.

Before facing the Zimbabwean fighter, Sato had 22 professional fights, 15 wins and six defeats.

Gorimbo has had 14 professional fights, 10 wins, four defeats and no draws.

