Thembani releases Scripture-laced debut EP

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

ARTISTES have diverse sources of inspiration when it comes to music composition with many attributing their lyrical compositions to dreams, real-life situations, and also sometimes outsourcing the services to a professional composer.

For gospel artiste, Thembani, however, pondering on Biblical scriptures does the trick with his new project, “Made new” paying homage to Jesus Christ’s renewing power.

Quoting 2 Corinthians 5:17, “Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new,” his five-track EP is set to resonate with lovers of the gospel music genre.

The project, his first EP being pre-ordered from 8 January will be available for purchase on 20 January on digital stores.

Thembani, a former Vocal Extraordinaire (Vocal Ex) member said the EP pays homage to Jesus Christ.

“It’s (the EP) about how Jesus Christ can make you a new person, that both yourself and others cannot recognise. The title therefore being “Made New” is an acceptance of His renewing power in a world where perception is everything.

“Without Jesus Christ, people tend to be labelled as social pariahs and black sheep’s and this piece aims to give the assurance that when someone has a close relationship with Jesus Christ, they become new creatures,” he said.

To ensure inclusivity and diversity, Thembani’s five tracks are of the reggae, Afrobeat, Afrosoul, Pop, and RnB taste.

It boasts of songs such a as the title track, Testimony, Sthandwa Sami, Amaphupho ami, and Budiriro.

The multi-talented Thembani has in the past spread his artistic wings, adding poetry to his repertoire.

He contributed to anthologies by renowned literary matriarch, Gogo Barbara Nkala’s “Giya Giya”, “Iqoqo lezinkondlo zakuleli lezisemazweni” and was a backing vocalist to former Joyous Celebration member, Hlengiwe Ntombela, Takesure Zama Ncube, and Canaan Nyathi.

He has also composed songs for the “At the Alter” live DVD recording by Harvest Music and also plays the guitar. – @MbuleloMpofu