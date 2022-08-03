Themby Blossom drops debut album

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

Fast-rising gospel musician, Themby Blossoms (real name Thembelani Nkiwane) has released her debut album titled Remember Me.

The album was launched virtually last week through a WhatsApp platform as means for the South African based artistes to give her fans a chance to mingle with her and be the first to hear the album.

The album has tracks such as, We have come, Wethembekile, Tsvagai Jesu, Remember Me, Handina mashoko and Tichamuona sei.

“Remember Me is a prayer song, Wethembekile is a song of comfort to someone who is going through a lot while We have come is a worship song.

“Handina mashoko is a testimony to the greatness that God has showed me with Tsvagai Mwari and Tichamuona sei being soul winning tracks.

“As someone who has a large fan base across Southern African countries, l used three languages namely English, Ndebele and Shona as a way to accommodate my fans. I featured Brenda Matariro as backing vocalist in all the tracks that were recorded at Heartland studios,” said Themby Blossom.

[email protected]_mthire