There is more beneath the surface – transition

Marriage is not an institution you just enter without any form of preparation. There is more to it than meets the eye. It requires a woman who is ready, prepared, and committed.

The fast-increasing interconnection of this world has massively put us all under one radar. It has facilitated cultural exchange influencing many youths, in this context, young women all over the world. The prospects of fashion and behavior that the ladies will (sadly) praise as ‘slaying’ or being a ‘diva’ leave one with a lot to desire.

I want to prepare all daughters of Jerusalem so that they understand that as a girl who now feels that she is ready to be married, there is a transition that must take place. A shift must happen in the spirit, the physical, and in their conduct. You have to transition from being a girl to being a wife and make suitable preparations. According to psychologists girls mature for marriage between 23 and 24 years even though we have some getting married at 18/19.

A man who wants to marry chooses a girl that has attained the spiritual stature of a wife. If you ask a married man what measuring line he used when he chose his wife you will discover that it is some of the principles that I have pinned down in this book. When you see a man actually traveling from far to lay the bride price for a girl, it is a sign that he has seen a wife, everyone wants to acquire a good thing.

The foundation of a marriage does not begin after being pronounced husband and wife but from one’s youth through a thorough mission of character building and panel beating. The present, the future, all of it depends on the strength of your foundation. The cracks that are left in foundations are the ones that lead to marital problems and divorces all over the world. Also, how you came to be with the man that you are married to carries weight in the strength of your marriage.

By Bishop Prophet Dr. B. S. Chiza – Eagle Life Assembly.

[email protected]