“There’s levels to this thing” – Levels Night Club sets bar high

Brandon Moyo

OPENED on Friday, Bulawayo’s new nightspot, Levels Night Club has already made headlines in the City of Kings and Queens, setting the bar high.

It is already one of the best, if not the best nightspot in the city.

The grand opening which was graced by the who’s who of Bulawayo was an astounding success with the club’s great ambiance setting the tone. Various DJs including UK-based DJ Slamma and DJ Liz kept patrons entertained at the launch where snacks were served in abundance.

The city already loves the upmarket and classy club that Levels is, after an opening night that was full of glitz and glam.

“The general public perception is that the club is great, they love the ambiance,” said the club’s operations and entertainment manager, Manu Mahaso.

With decorative booths with white curtains separating the VIPs from the ordinary patrons, Mahaso said this was aimed at keeping up with international standards where high-spending clients are reserved a spot aside in the club.

“Decorative booths are now the international standard for reservation for high-spending clients,” said Mahaso.

Interestingly, the club that opens on Friday and Saturday at 10pm already has a code name, Ema-curtain (by the curtains) because of its booths with curtains). – @brandon_malvin