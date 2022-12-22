“There’s levels to this thing” – Levels Night Club sets bar high

22 Dec, 2022 - 00:12 0 Views
0 Comments
“There’s levels to this thing” – Levels Night Club sets bar high Levels’ waitresses

The Chronicle

Brandon Moyo

OPENED on Friday, Bulawayo’s new nightspot, Levels Night Club has already made headlines in the City of Kings and Queens, setting the bar high.

One of the VIP booths

 It is already one of the best, if not the best nightspot in the city.

The grand opening which was graced by the who’s who of Bulawayo was an astounding success with the club’s great ambiance setting the tone. Various DJs including UK-based DJ Slamma and DJ Liz kept patrons entertained at the launch where snacks were served in abundance. 

The city already loves the upmarket and classy club that Levels is, after an opening night that was full of glitz and glam.

“The general public perception is that the club is great, they love the ambiance,” said the club’s operations and entertainment manager, Manu Mahaso.

DJ Austin

With decorative booths with white curtains separating the VIPs from the ordinary patrons, Mahaso said this was aimed at keeping up with international standards where high-spending clients are reserved a spot aside in the club.

Patron at Levels

“Decorative booths are now the international standard for reservation for high-spending clients,” said Mahaso.

Interestingly, the club that opens on Friday and Saturday at 10pm already has a code name, Ema-curtain (by the curtains) because of its booths with curtains). – @brandon_malvin

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting