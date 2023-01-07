There’s method to the pirate taxi madness. . . Transport cartels in Bulawayo’s underworld

Raymond Jaravaza, Saturday Chronicle Correspondent

CLOSE to 20 pirate taxis drivers wait patiently for their turn to board passengers at a busy street corner on the outskirts of the Bulawayo city centre, but under all that calm exists a dark side of the transport business — a well-organised, efficient and ruthless cartel that controls the pirate taxi industry.

Passengers just want to get home to various eastern suburbs such as North End and Sauerstown — they are oblivious to the happenings at the illegal pick and drop points.

The drivers of the pirate taxis — mostly Honda Fit vehicles — are happy to do that. It’s a daily routine that has become normal life for them and their ignorant passengers from dawn to midnight.

But there is an invisible hand that controls the thriving parallel transport business along Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Street and 3rd Avenue. It’s an unorthodox “arrangement” that defies acceptable business norms and principles.

The pirate taxi rank is owned by a cartel of weight lifting and violent individuals who collect daily “fees” to allow drivers to work without being harassed. These individuals are in no way associated with the Bulawayo City Council, the owners of the City of Kings nor do they represent a legitimate transport association that is recognised by drivers or the owners of the vehicles. They are simply referred to as the Muscle Men or izikwamula — an isiNdebele slang for beefy or muscular men with a knack for violence if things don’t go their way.

How do izikwamula own a street corner and have the audacity to collect fees from drivers on a daily basis? A fed-up driver at the above-mentioned pirate taxi rank was more than happy to talk to Saturday Chronicle.

“These guys claim to have been the first guys to establish this rank some 10 or so years ago and that is the reason they say we must pay daily fees for us to work here.

“The fees are paid every day in the morning before we start working, failure to which you are banned from the rank until you settle your dues. Many guys with Honda Fits have no routes to work on so they are happy to take over my place if I refuse to pay the fees so that gives these guys (izikwamula) an advantage over drivers,” Saturday Chronicle was briefed.

The driver identified the kingpin of the pirate taxi rank only as Shutto.

“Shutto is the boss but he moves around with his younger colleagues who collect the fees on his behalf. These guys are violent and don’t hesitate to beat up anyone who refuses to pay and work here for a fee,” said the driver.

Another kingpin was identified as Mhofu and is said to control another pirate taxi rank further down along Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Street. Harare Road is said to be under the control of a bouncer named Tinashe.

Tinashe and Mhofu were not available for comment. Shuto vehemently denied being a pirate taxi rank kingpin. He said he is a legitimate businessman.

At a taxi rank on 3rd Avenue and Herbert Chitepo Street, police say a man purporting to “own” the area and forcing members of the public to board commuter omnibuses of his choice was arrested last year.

“Police received information that an individual was harassing members of the public with the intention of monopolising the area and he was swiftly dealt with by the law.

“We carry out sporadic joint operations with other stakeholders such as the Bulawayo City Council to weed out unregistered vehicles. The police are not folding their hands.

“We also call on members of the public to assist us with information that can lead to the arrest of perpetrators of such illegal activities,” said Bulawayo police spokesman Inspector Abdenico Ncube.

Our source was, however, quick to point out that it’s a thriving business hence drivers are no longer bothered to pay the daily fees to operate the routes.

“Most of the guys (drivers) here do not have driver’s licences or their vehicles are not roadworthy so it’s easier to just pay the US$1 or 600 bond in the morning and work.

“Of course, there are also rank marshals that we pay but we understand because marshals bring order at the rank and every driver knows when it’s their turn to load passengers,” he said.

On the other side of town operates Expricoss Taxis, who say they are a legit and registered association that strives to offer safe and affordable transport to its passengers.

“First of all, we select all our drivers to make sure that they have driver’s licenses, have all the necessary paperwork to work in the passenger transport business such a medical certificate and we also make sure that they are cleared by the police of any previous crimes.

“Secondly, the monthly fees that are paid by our drivers are for the upkeep of the office for things like the phone bill and printing material.

“Sanity should be brought back to the transport industry otherwise all this chaos will result in passengers being robbed or killed,” said Expricoss Taxis chairman Mpikelelo Khumalo.

Countless other pirate taxi ranks are dotted around the city such as along George Silundika Street and 8th Avenue.

“From the information that we gather, once a busy spot starts attracting passengers for transport to work and back home, these kingpins swoop in, claim the territory and force the pirate taxi drivers to pay daily fees,” said Tshova Mubaiwa Taxi Association official Ndabazabo Mabunda.

Whether it’s by coercing, force or simple a daily business transaction between pirate taxi rank kingpins and drivers, what’s evident is that business is thriving and both parties will continue to “work together” until drastic action by the authorities is taken. –@RaymondJaravaza