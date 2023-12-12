They are all fake! I don’t own them: Tshabangu on Twitter accounts

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

CITIZENS Coalition for Change interim secretary general Mr Sengezo Tshabangu has said he does not have any social media account and posts on X purportedly by him, are from parody accounts.

There are four X accounts which Mr Tshabangu said were not owned by him but by individuals impersonating him for their gain.

“All those are fake accounts, I do not own any social media account and those posts purportedly by myself are not mine,” said Mr Tshabangu.

The four X accounts are using handles like @SengezoTsh17075 which was opened in October 2023, @SengezoTshabangu opened in February 2014, @GeziJnr opened in 2022 and @SengezoTsh40625 which came into existence in November 2023.