They came, munched and sipped at the ultimate year-end party

Brandon Moyo

THE third and final instalment of the city’s premier event, Munch & Sip was a proper refreshing way to bring the year 2022 to an end!

The event that was held under the moonlight delivered the best year end party that Bulawayo could have asked for. From fashion, food, music, and drinks, it was the ultimate end-of-year party, living up to its billing and expectation. A packed venue was where it was.

Held at Criterion Parks in Burnside on Friday, a venue different from the previous one – the majestic Matopo, Bulawayo turned up for the final civvies’ day of the year. August saw record numbers attend the event and no one would have expected that the December event would even have more people.

It was a way better event compared to the one held in August in terms of organisation, venue and turnout. Although the control of traffic due to the high volumes remained problematic, the congestion was better managed this time around.

As the name suggests, revellers munched and sipped throughout the day. That was not the only treat at their disposal as they were treated to good music from some big names behind the mic and decks.

Expectedly, the decorated event played host to the biggest names from street food and music scenes as the event aims at encouraging entrepreneurship of the highest standard.

People had a good time as the event reunited them with old friends among other activities, leaving many already wanting to know of the next one.

Contrary to popular belief that only South African artists can charm and wow the crowds in Bulawayo, Munch & Sip proved otherwise with a line-up of locals that had literally everyone up on their feet throughout the night. Top entertainers were DJs Ryan Synth and Sibbs Apollo and the Travellers Band from Gweru. For 30 minutes on stage, singer and songwriter Anita Jaxson gave the hundreds who graced the event a perfect new year’s gift.

If anything, the event was, to many, the best year end event despite it not being held on the 31st like other year end parties.

The event has managed to register impressive growth without adding foreign performers who, more often than not, have left local fans with a sour taste in their mouths after their appearances.

It is perhaps fitting that the biggest event in Bulawayo is one made by the people, for the people.

A few years after it started running, the event has managed to win over the hearts of Bulawayo and unlike other events where the fun only starts when the sun sets, the best parts of Munch and Sip unfold in daylight going into the night.

This is what Tweeps had to say about the event:

“The music, the people and the weather, everything was a vibe!” – @lalaelcharmy

“Munch & Sip was a whole different vibe, Danko!” – @thepropagator96

“Going through my Munch n Sip pictures and I’m either shouting ‘when was this’ or ‘who are these people’. – @CameraBae