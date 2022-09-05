They can’t ignore us now… “Chevrons shine Down Under & the world takes notice “

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

Zimbabwe Cricket has been posting impressive performances in the last four months after Dave Houghton took over the reins from Lalchand Rajput and the world has noticed.

Since Houghton took over, the Chevrons have qualified for the T20 World Cup, beat Bangladesh in a white ball series, fell 13 runs short of a victory against mighty India and most recently won in Australia — something they had never done.

The Chevrons pulled off what may be one of the greatest wins in their history after they won their first ever match Down Under.

Zimbabwe beat a full-strength Australia in the third and final ODI by three wickets, courtesy of a Ryan Burl masterclass.

In just 18 balls, Ryan Burl produced a spell for the ages that saw him write his name in cricket’s folklore. Burl took five wickets, conceding just 10 runs in three overs and is only behind Chaminda Vaas in the fewest balls to take five wickets.

His spell in three overs was the fewest by any bowler to take an ODI five wicket haul and in a Twitter post he said: “A moment I will cherish forever.”

The historic win for Zimbabwe did not go unnoticed as the world of cricket was full of praise for the Chevrons.

After Australia’s innings, Fox Cricket tweeted: “What? Australia have been CRUSHED by Zimbabwe in an unbelievable collapse as leg-spinner’s five-fa stuns.”

Cricket writer Bharat Sundaresan took to Twitter after the match to post that a happy Zimbabwean team just makes world cricket a happy place.

Indian cricket commentator, Harsha Bhogle was also full of praise for the Chevrons after their historic win, saying that they are indeed on the rise.

“Wow Zimbabwe Cricket, that is some result! More signs that you are looking up,” Bhogle tweeted.

England’s Barmy Army also took to Twitter after the game, tweeting “Zimbabwe”.

West Indies legend Ian Bishop who has been beating the drums for the Chevrons lately also congratulated the men in red for a job well done.

“Nice win Zimbabwe,” Bishop tweeted.

Star all-rounder, Sikandar Raza who has been in the form of his life in the last couple of months expressed his happiness after their historic win as well.

“This country, this team, these fans and Ryan Burl that’s the tweet, Taaaawinaaaa,” said Raza in a Twitter post.

Lady Chevrons head coach, Gary Brent, who is preparing for the World Cup Qualifiers, also congratulated the Chevrons for an “absolutely amazing result.”

Another cricket legend, who was full of praise for Zimbabwe, is Indian great Virender Sehwag who said seeing such results feels good.

“Wow! Feels good when an underdog does well, Zimbabwe beating a full-strength Australian side in Australia, not that anywhere else would have been lesser but at home beating Australia has to be one of the biggest upsets in history of ODI cricket, well done Zimbabwe,” said Sehwag in a twitter post.

Lady Chevrons star, Sharne Mayers also congratulated her male counterparts for a job well done in Australia.

“The Zimbabwe Cricket men did it! Congratulations to Reggie and the team and Ryan Burl, what a performance with the ball,” Mayers said.

Another cricket writer, Mufaddal Vohra said the win, without some of the team’s stars, is something that Zimbabwe cricket will remember for years.

According to the new Future Tours Programme (FTP) cycle that runs from 2023-2027 Zimbabwe is not scheduled to play against any of the big nations, Australia, India and England which journalist Tristan Lavalette feels is unfair and hopefully they can make room for them.

“Kudos to Cricket Australia for reviving the Top End fixtures, now hopefully they can find room in the 2023-27 FTP cycle to play Zimbabwe and Ireland, who they are not scheduled to host,” said Lavalette in a Twitter post.

The Chevrons are set to host Afghanistan for a full series, which has one Test, three ODIs and two T20Is in November. The Test against Afghanistan will be the first red ball match to be played this year.