‘They framed me’…Award-winning dancer denies rape, now teaches traditional dance

Givemore Muzariri

DESPITE a past marred by a conviction for rape, which resulted in a 20-year prison sentence, 2024 National Merit Arts Awards (Nama) winner Philani Mabasa is now dedicated to preserving Zimbabwean culture. He has launched traditional dance training programmes for primary and secondary school students, a project conceived during his time in prison.

Emboldened by a presidential amnesty, the traditional dancer re-entered the arts, forging an independent path dedicated to educating both the wider community and incarcerated individuals through dance, and sharing the lessons gleaned from his time within prison walls.

In an exclusive interview with the Saturday Chronicle, Mabasa detailed the sequence of events that culminated in his rape conviction and incarceration.

“I am aware that many people were disappointed when they read in various media outlets about my 20-year conviction for the alleged rape of a female member of the Hloseni traditional dance group. The truth is, we were in a relationship, and she was also seeing another group member. On the day in question, her other partner found us together in one of the rooms booked for the group,” he said.

Following the discovery of their relationship, the traditional dancer claimed the woman’s other partner demanded payment, a request he denied. He alleges this refusal prompted the couple to fabricate rape charges, a story that gained widespread attention due to his prominent status as an award winner.

“When I began my relationship with this woman, she was not married. To my surprise, another member of the Hloseni traditional dance group claimed he was her husband. He made these claims after finding us together in a room where the group was staying for a performance. He then began harassing me for money, which I ignored, little realising they would conspire to have me imprisoned for over ten years,” he said.

Two weeks after the incident, Mabasa received a summons from the central police station regarding a disagreement with another group member; he was not informed of the rape accusation at that juncture.

“When I arrived at the police station, I was told I was there to discuss the matter with the other man, to find common ground. However, I was then informed that I was under arrest for rape.

“Initially, I thought it was a joke, but the seriousness of the charges made me realise my life had been ruined by this couple. I was remanded in custody for over two months while the case was heard in court. The evidence presented convinced the judges that I had forced myself on the woman, leading to my conviction. As it was my first time in court, I had no legal representation and could not defend myself, making it easy for the prosecution to secure a conviction.”

Initially facing a harsh 20-year prison term, the dancer’s sentence was later mitigated to 11 years, a result of a one-third remission for exemplary conduct. Following this significant sentence, he was relocated to Khami Remand Prison, a high-security facility.

“When I arrived at Khami Remand Prison, I was surprised by the number of inmates. Among them, I met artistes I had previously worked with. They gave me hope that I could complete my sentence.

“While in prison, I joined the rehabilitation programme and worked on various productions, some of which were sold to the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation. One such production, Crime and Strings, focused on community crime and its consequences.”

Mabasa credited the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service’s (ZPCS) shift towards rehabilitation for providing him with the platform to cultivate his talent in traditional dance instruction. This newly honed expertise resulted in invitations to train fellow inmates for the 2015 Chibuku Neshamwari dance competitions held in Bulawayo.

“We came second in the Chibuku Neshamwari competition, receiving prize money that boosted our confidence. I started training inmates, and the positive results led to invitations to train schoolchildren from Khami Primary School. These students also excelled, confirming my aptitude for teaching traditional dance. This inspired me to pursue teaching as a career after my release,” he said.

Mabasa credited the ZPCS rehabilitation programmes with transforming prison life, fostering an environment where inmates could hone their artistic talents. This led to the formation of Insizwa Zomdumo, a musical group that provided entertainment for both inmates and officers at Khami Remand Prison.

“At Khami Remand Prison, I met talented artistes serving their sentences. We formed Insizwa Zomdumo, an acapella group, entertaining inmates and officers while improving our singing skills.

“In 2024, I benefited from the presidential amnesty and began conducting workshops on various traditional dances. These workshops enabled me to fulfil my dream of teaching schoolchildren. Currently, primary students are learning the Chinyambera dance from Manicaland province, and secondary students are learning the Amabhiza dance.

“I hope to establish an organisation to train inmates, as they are often excluded from community programmes,” he said.