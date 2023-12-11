Thief beaten to death

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

THREE men have been arrested after they allegedly teamed up and beat a man to death for stealing from one of them.

Cephas Dube (32), Patrick Moyo and Leonard Sibanda (28) who are employed at Bloom Farm in Gwanda took turns to assault Brilliant Moyo (24).

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the incident which occurred at Bloom Farm on December 8 around 9PM.

She said Dube found the now deceased in the process of stealing his belongings in his room and alerted his workmates.

“I can confirm that we recorded a murder case which occurred at Bloom Farm in Gwanda. The now deceased Brilliant Moyo broke into the room of one of the accused persons Cephas Dube where he took a wallet which had R5 000 and some groceries,” she said.

Insp Mangena said Dube found Moyo in the act and assaulted him.

“Dube arrived and found Moyo in the act and he called out for his workmates who arrived and they ganged on Moyo. “They tied his feet and hands with a rope and took turns to assault him with a sjambok,” she said.

Insp Mangena said the trio force marched Moyo to his homestead where they further assaulted him and left him lying unconscious on the ground.

Insp Mangena said Moyo was ferried to the nearest clinic where he was pronounced dead upon arrival. The matter was reported to the police and Moyo’s body was ferried to Gwanda Provincial Hospital Mortuary.

She urged members of the public to desist from taking the law into their own hands.

“As police we continue to urge people to desist from taking the law into their own hands. If they apprehend a suspect they should hand them over to the police and allow the law to take its course. In this case these men were supposed to apprehend the suspect and surrender him to the police upon catching him while committing the offence. By taking the law into their hands people will just be committing an offence,” she said.

