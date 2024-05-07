Thief breaks into sports bar, drinks whisky, steals over $US250 worth of goods

Online Reporter

A daring thief, broke into a sports bar through the roof, drank two bottles of whiskey, ate tinned beef before stealing ciggarates, soft drinks, lolipops and energy drinks worth over US$250.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said Dickson Simango (28) was convicted and sentenced by a Nyanga Magistrates’ Court on unlawful entry charges.

“On the 11th of April 2024 at around 0200hrs at the accused person gained entry into Nzungu Sports Bar Nyamhuka 2 in Nyanga by removing an asbestos sheet from the roof and a portion of the ceiling. He stole a number of items including tinned beef, cigarettes, lolly pops, whisky, Pepsi, dragon, switch among other things. During the commission of the offence he drank three 750m1 bottles of Two Keys whisky and ate 2 by 250 grams of tinned beef with a total value of USD43,50. The total value of the stolen items is USD266,80 and the recovered value is USD183,50,” said the NPAZ.

The statement said Simango was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment of which three months were suspended on condition of good behaviour.

“Of the remaining 9 months one month was suspended on condition that the accused person restitutes a sum of USD83,30. He will serve 8 months effectively,” said the NPAZ.