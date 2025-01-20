Thief caught red-handed trying to steal funeral parlour’s ambulance

Online Reporter

A man was caught attempting to steal a funeral parlour’s ambulance as he was about to drive away with it from the parking lot just outside the company premises in Bulawayo.

In a statement, Bulawayo Police acting spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the arrest of Sean Ndlovu (26), from Esikhoveni village, Mawabeni, Esigodini, in Matabeleland South province. Ndlovu was apprehended on Saturday while attempting to steal the ambulance from Doves Funeral Services in Bulawayo.

“On the 18th of January 2025, at around 21:50 hours, the company driver, who was driving out of the gate of Doves Funeral Services premises, noticed that the company ambulance, a white Toyota Hiace, which had been parked at the centre parking along J Tongogara Street, was being reversed into a side parking area along the same road, and its lights were on,” said Assistant Inspector Msebele.

She explained that the driver became suspicious as all the other Doves drivers had gone to a funeral, and the keys for the vehicle were missing.

“He approached the motor vehicle and noticed that there was an unknown driver inside, who stopped the vehicle, switched off the lights, and locked himself inside. The driver called on the suspect to open the doors, and he complied. The driver then found the accused with a car key that did not belong to Doves. A police report was made, which led to the suspect’s arrest,” said Assistant Inspector Msebele.

She further stated that the alertness of the Doves driver led to the recovery of the vehicle before it was driven away and also contributed to the arrest of the accused.

Assistant Inspector Msebele urged members of the public to always remain vigilant and take care of their property.