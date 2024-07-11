Thief gets away with US$15 000 from parked car while driver distracted

Sheronrose Mugombi, [email protected]

A CHINHOYI thief broke into a parked car and stole more than US$15 000 while the owner was concentrating on other issues.

In a statement on X, police said they are investigating a case of theft from a car which occurred on 8 July in Chinhoyi Business Central near the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development offices. The unknown suspect broke into a parked vehicle and stole US$15 200 while the driver was concentrating on other issues