”Thief” whipped to death

Nomthandazo Masuku and Sharon Ndlovu, Online Reporters

TWO men allegedly whipped a suspected thief with a hose pipe and he died in hospital from injuries he sustained during the assault.

Emerson Zviuya (32) and Lucky Nemaunga (42) have been arrested for the murder that occurred on June 29, 2023.

They allegedly assaulted Ashley Siyakuvula (21) with a hose pipe accusing him of stealing.

Siyakuvula’s body was then taken to Victoria Chitepo Hospital and he was confirmed dead upon arrival.

Police confirmed the incident on their official Twitter handle.

“On 29/06/23, Police in Mutare arrested Emerson Zviuya (32) and Lucky Nemaunga (42) in connection with a murder case in which they allegedly assaulted Ashley Siyakuvula (21) with logs and hose pipes on allegations of unlawful entry into premises and theft which occurred in Penhalonga. The victim was confirmed dead on arrival at Victoria Chitepo Hospital,’’ read the tweet.