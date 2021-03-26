Thierry Henry to quit social media due to ‘toxic’ racism and bullying and lack of regulation

Thierry Henry has announced he is set to leave social media due to racism and bullying

Thierry Henry on social media: “The sheer volume of racism, bullying and resulting mental torture to individuals is too toxic to ignore. There HAS to be some accountability. It is far too easy to create an account, use it to bully and harass without consequence and still remain anonymous.”

Thierry Henry says he is quitting social media until online abuse is regulated “with the same vigour and ferocity” that copyright infringements are.

Henry, who recently left his role as Montreal Impact head coach, is demanding accountability from social media companies and says he will keep himself off their platforms until it is no longer easy to create an account with the intention of harassing another user and remaining anonymous.

The former Arsenal, Barcelona and New York Red Bulls striker wrote on his social media accounts: “From tomorrow morning I will be removing myself from social media until the people in power are able to regulate their platforms with the same vigour and ferocity that they currently do when you infringe copyright…

“Until this changes, I will be disabling my accounts across all social platforms. I’m hoping this happens soon.”

Sky Sports News has approached Twitter and Facebook for a response.