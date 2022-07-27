Thieves break in through company roof and get away with cash

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

ROBBERS broke into company premises in Bulawayo and stole US$11 542, R 30 120 and $481.

Police on their twitter page confirmed the incident which occurred in the Belmont area between 22 and 25 July.

“ZRP Donnington is investigating a case of unlawful entry into premises and theft which occurred on an unknown date between 22 July and 25 July at a company along Wakefield Road, Belmont, Bulawayo.

“Unknown suspects cut zinc roofing sheets and ceiling to gain entry into the company’s offices. Whilst inside, the suspects ransacked the offices and stole US$11 542, R 30 120 as well as $481 cash,” said the police.

They appealed to anyone with information that could assist in investigations to contact any nearest police station.

In another case, the police are investigating a case of theft of copper cables which occurred on 24 July in Pumula North, Bulawayo. Suspects cut and stole 2 x 45m x 35 mm overhead copper cables.

“The suspects left behind 2 x 155 mm x 35 mm overhead cables which they had already cut. Meanwhile, on 24 July police recovered 57 scrap pieces of copper cables at Northend Suburb, Bulawayo. The suspect dropped the cables and fled from a mob which was chasing him,” said the police.

