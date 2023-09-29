Thieves getaway with 200 metres of Tel-One cables

Online Writer

Thieves reportedly stole 200 metres of overhead Tel-One cables on Tuesday and police are appealing for information to locate the criminals.

According to a post on the Police’s X (formerly Twitter) page, the incident happened on Tuesday.

“Police in Mount Darwin are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a case of theft in which 200 metres of overhead Tel-One cables were stolen at Camperdown Street, Mt Darwin on 26/09/23. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station,” posted the Police.