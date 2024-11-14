Thieves smash car window and make off with US$17 555

Sinokubonga Nkala [email protected]

IN a daring daylight raid, thieves struck in Harare, making off with US$17 555 and sportswear from a Nissan X-Trail vehicle.

The brazen heist occurred at the corner of King George and Natal Avenue in Avondale on 12 November 2024, at around 12:30 pm.

The unknown suspects smashed the rear window and grabbed the loot.

In an official statement on X, the police said, “Unknown suspects stole a bag containing US$17 555 cash and sports wear from a Nissan X-Trail vehicle after using an unknown object to break the vehicle’s rear right quarter glass. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.”