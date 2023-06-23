Thieves steal prominent ex-referee’s car

Online Writer

FORMER Premier Soccer League referee Nelson Kusosa allegedly lost his Toyota Hilux vehicle valued at US$7 500 to unknown thieves at his house in Lundi Park, Gweru on Monday.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident.

“It is alleged, the complainant, Nelson Kusosa went to Kwekwe and left his motor vehicle parked at his house. His son, Pride Kusosa who was home, retired to bed around 10 PM and discovered the vehicle missing when he woke up the following morning. Total value stolen is US$7 500,” he said.

Insp Mahoko appealed to members of the public who might have information on the whereabouts of the stolen motor to visit the nearest police station