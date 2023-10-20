‘Think outside the box’ President implores exporters to innovate, bust sanctions

Blessings Chidakwa, Harare Bureau

EXPORTERS should think outside the box to bust illegal economic sanctions for increased and sustainable exports that will improve the country’s economic fortunes, President Mnangagwa has said.

This comes as the country and the region will next Wednesday, October 25, commemorate Anti-Sanctions Day, which was set aside by Sadc to lobby the international community to rally behind the unconditional call for lifting sanctions on Zimbabwe.

Noting that the country surpassed its export growth target of US$7 billion by 2023 as outlined in the National Export Strategy, President Mnangagwa said a culture of hard work by his administration has been key.

Addressing the 11th edition of the ZimTrade Annual Exporters’ Conference in Harare yesterday, President Mnangagwa said it is critically important to strengthen collaboration and partnerships for tapping into global export trends in line with the conference’s theme, “Exporting into the Future”.

“However, due to our own unique realities, primarily that we are a country under sanctions, we must always think outside the box, and continuously guarantee competitiveness.

“Our capacity to create and adopt a robust production, productivity and export-oriented ecosystem must urgently be enhanced,” he said.

“As we plan to grow our exports, let us remain mindful of our collective national resolve to improve the quality of life of our people and attain Vision 2030.”

Inclusivity encapsulated in the philosophy, “leaving no one and no place behind” has always been President Mnangagwa’s mantra and yesterday he commended ZimTrade for adopting the same approach in the export industry.

The President hailed ZimTrade for the youth-focused Eagle’s Nest programme which has facilitated the development of new and viable youth-owned businesses that have generated interest from international buyers.

He also expressed gratitude for the NEXT She-Exporter Programme which has seen women-owned businesses growing to become exporting entities, with footprints spanning into Europe and the Middle East.

“As we chart the path for increased and sustainable exports, let us remain inclusive and ensure that the economic contribution of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, women and the youth is consolidated.

“The hard work culture and innovations behind the businesses under this programme will undoubtedly contribute to our export earnings, and the realisation of broad-based empowerment and wealth creation,” said President Mnangagwa.

He challenged ZimTrade and other stakeholders to continue developing and nurturing mutually beneficial synergies across all sectors of the economy.

“You must ensure that the established export markets have sustainable supply chains. Export market information must be less opaque and more accessible to all; no one and no place must be left behind.

“Riding on the ongoing Science, Technology and Innovation momentum in our country, new export markets must be sought for the goods coming out of our innovation hubs.

“The exports of our various services and capabilities should equally be pursued”.

The President assured foreign investors that his Government will continue to nurture a conducive business environment and ensure that capital feels safe in the country as favourable policies are attracting and retaining investors for mutual benefits and shared prosperity.

President Mnangagwa also said efforts to broaden and diversify the export basket must bring about impactful results.

“Conclusions of the various market surveys and trade promotion events to potential markets should provide growth pathways for our country’s exporters,” he said.

The President added that acceleration of movement of goods will scale up production, productivity, trade and exports, hence Zimbabwe must leverage its potential as a gateway linking the Southern Africa region with the rest of the continent.

“In this regard, transport infrastructure as well as the requisite technology to facilitate value addition and beneficiation processes, are key. The modernisation and upgrading of critical infrastructure is ongoing.

“As we look into the future, more will be done with regards positioning our country to take advantage of the benefits on offer under the Intra-African Continental Free Trade Area,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said building from the resolutions of the 2022 exporters conference, it is critical to embrace new technologies.

“There is a need to focus on niche products and markets towards improved export performance in line with global trends.

“On its part, my Government, guided by the philosophy, ‘Zimbabwe is a friend to all and an enemy to none’, will do its part to give an edge to our private sector to further diversify into global markets and value chains,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said the agriculture sector remains one of the key strategic beneficiaries of policies instituted to drive growth in exports.

“All sub-sectors in agriculture have, in the past year, recorded unprecedented successes, which have also seen us becoming food-secure in maize and wheat. It is pleasing that ZimTrade has continued to nurture various provincial clusters, in the horticulture sub-sector.

“This has resulted in increased exports of horticultural produce while ensuring adherence to international standards to gain market access, so that these are understood and implemented by our farming communities,” he said.

The President said the adoption and use of technology in agriculture has been scaled up as the nation moves towards climate-smart farming which is further facilitating the agricultural sector to become more efficient and productive.