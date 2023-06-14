Think tank seeks economic challenges solutions

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

A LOCAL solution-oriented think tank, the Zimbabwe Institute of Strategic Thinking (ZIST) has organised an economic policy dialogue meeting that is being attended by a cross section of stakeholders in the economic sector to discuss possible solutions to challenges facing the economy.

The inaugural National Economic Policy Dialogue started this morning and will end Friday under the theme: “Re-shoring private sector growth: Creating conditions for a predictable business operating environment. ”

Government ministries and agencies, financial institutions and private sector players are attending the conference which is expected to be graced by some Cabinet ministers’ tomorrow.

ZIST chief executive Dr Eric Muzamhindo said for the country to realise economic growth, there has to be a push for private sector participation.

He said the solution to the prevailing economic challenges is through Strategic planning and dialogue.

“For us to deal with current challenges, we need to engage in open policy dialogue. This is the first conference to bring everyone together and we are optimistic we are going to achieve key objectives and influence decision making especially in budget implementation and broader participation towards implementation of the National Development Strategy 1,” said Dr Muzamhindo.

He said the role of private sector is key to economic growth.

He said the meeting is aimed at arriving at a common position and create a working dialogue as well as restore business confidence so as to contribute positively to Vision 2030.

ZIST programs director, Mr Peter Mazvita Maziti said as a solution-oriented think tank, ZIST strives to help the country achieve sustainable development through strategic thinking.

“ZIST discovered that there is a missing link for development and integrating people. We are supporting Vision 2030 through coming up with some ideas so that we come up with a generation that says no to corruption,” he said.