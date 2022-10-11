Third Afrima nomination excites Tamy Moyo

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

VERSATILE songstress Tamy Moyo is on cloud nine as she, for the third time, has been nominated for the forthcoming All Africa Music Awards (Afrima) 2022.

Tamy, through her song Sare, has been nominated for Best Female Artiste in Southern Africa. She will battle for honours in the category against top African household names such as Makhadzi and South Africa-based Zimbabwean singers ShaSha and Nadia Nakai, among others.

She said the nomination has left her in awe as it shows that her music continues to hit the right chords.

“This is my third Afrima nomination and I’m thankful. I’m really excited and pleasantly surprised by this nomination. I wasn’t expecting it but was glad to be a part of a powerful female list. Each and everyone is very deserving and I’m overjoyed that Afrima recognises my work,” she said.

Tamy said she has her fingers crossed that she will clinch the title from a very stiff contestant.

“I think I work hard, just as much as each one of them. It’s a tough call but I’m hopeful. They’re all incredible at what they do and I also believe in what I do too, so l don’t doubt what God gave me.”

The songstress said she will soon be releasing new music.

“I’ve been in the studio lately and it’s been hectic, but very productive. I’ve also been working on some awesome visuals and am excited about a soon-coming event with Nutty O, Ishan and Holy 10 on October 22.

“I’m hoping to be performing a lot more as the year comes to an end and release a few projects.”

According to the international executive committee of the Afrima awards, 9 067 entries were submitted for this year’s edition of the awards, becoming the highest number ever recorded by the awards since their inception. – @mthabisi_mthire