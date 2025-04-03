“This is where I truly belong’ – actor Crispen Nyathi on returning to Zimbabwe after 11 years

Blessed Moyo, Zimpapers Arts & Entertainment Hub

Award-winning actor Crispen Nyathi, best known for his role as Pastor Charleston in the Mzansi Magic drama DiepCity, is set to be honoured by Chief Dakamela at the Imiklomelo kaDakamela Awards this weekend. The event, taking place in Nkayi from Friday to Saturday, will recognise individuals from various fields for their contributions to the community.

Speaking ahead of the event, Nyathi, who is based in South Africa, expressed his excitement about returning home after 11 years. Growing up in the streets of Emganwini and Sizinda in Bulawayo, Nyathi later relocated to rural Bulilima, koMasendu, before eventually moving to the neighbouring country.

“I’m excited to come back home and step on the soil that gave birth to me. This is an opportunity for me to stand barefoot on the land of my ancestors. Nothing is more important to me right now; the fact that I am home means everything.

“Being at my birthplace, at home, is priceless. This is the one place where, even without a passport, I don’t have to prove who I am. Here, I am free and truly accepted,” he said.

Nyathi revealed that the personal invitation from Chief Dakamela was deeply meaningful to him, especially as he had struggled with imposter syndrome and confidence issues earlier in his career.

“For a long time, I felt like I wasn’t acknowledged enough in Zimbabwe – I felt unseen. This invitation reassures me that my people have always had my back. Many have told me they thought I was unreachable, so this event is very important to me,” he said.

The actor sees the occasion as an opportunity to connect with fellow creatives and industry professionals, which could lead to new collaborations.

“This event provides a chance to interact and network with people from different backgrounds. You never know what opportunities may come from this,” he added.

For Nyathi, the recognition from Chief Dakamela holds special significance.

“If the head of a household acknowledges you, it means the entire community also sees you. That is a great honour,” he said.

With the Imiklomelo kaDakamela Awards set to bring together influential figures from across various sectors, Nyathi’s presence at the event is a powerful reminder of the importance of home, heritage, and recognition.