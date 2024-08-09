This was huge! Maka, Tapiwa you are beauty!

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

THEY, went, hey saw and thy learnt! It was with no doubt that enthusiasm was thoughtful as Zimbabwe looked forward to the likelihood of winning its first medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Instants away from watching Makanaishe Charamba and Tapiwanashe Makrawu take to the field, we once again confirm the boys did well.

The competition was tough and as such the road to the podium was not going to be easy.

Charamba and Makarawu faced formidable opponents in the final, including Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo and the United States’ Noah Lyles, both of whom posted blistering times in their semi-finals.

Despite the tough competition, the Zimbabwean sprinters were ready to give their all and make their country proud.

At an important occasion everyone awaited only of our energetic Zimbabwe’s justified pride to be found on the second foot.

However, it was all written Zimbabweans, on this historic occasion that galvanised fellow countrymen around the world as they were all united in support of their top sprinters.

As if this was not enough, the hashtags #TeamZimOlympicsParis2024 and #Makarawu CharambaMakeHistory were made to bring trending fans from far together.

The boys might have fallen at the last hurdle, but the sweet music to every Zimbabwean ears is that: With the eyes of the nation upon them, Charamba and Makarawu were set to leave an indelible mark on the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Indeed they left mark!

Charamba, is an old boy of Hillcrest and Kutama Colleges, Maka, as he is fondly known, discovered his talent on the track after initially playing rugby.

Earning a scholarship to Auburn University in the US, Maka has proven to be a standout on the track and field team, consistently clocking the fastest 200m times.

His exceptional performances have made him a valuable asset to the Auburn squad. Makarawu started his athletic career in primary school as an underdog hurdler, but later stopped running track due to criticism from his schoolmates.

He then focused on soccer, Volleyball, and basketball in high school.

In 2016, Tapiwa committed fully to track and field, qualifying for national, regional, and international competitions. From 2017-2020, he faced health challenges that forced him to step back, but this only motivated him to come back stronger. Under Coach Curtbert Nyasango’s guidance, Tapiwa has risen up from these obstacles and has been honoured to represent Zimbabwe at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Tebogo of Botswana took gold in 19.46 seconds, with American Kenny Bednarek taking silver in 19.62 seconds. Lyles was third across the line in 19.70 seconds.

After Noah Lyles reportedly was diagnosed with Covid 19 and finished third in the 200-metre final, the sprinter ended his hopes for an Olympic sprint triple.